Due to a shortage of manpower, the Pa’auilo Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Monday and will reopen as scheduled on Thursday, May 14.

Customers may go to the Honoka‘a Transfer Station Monday, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for locations and services, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.