Japanese Community Association Offers Scholarship Program

The Japanese Community Association of Hawai‘i is offering a scholarship program that supports students pursuing Japanese Studies.

Each year, the JCAH awards up to two $1,500 scholarships to students who are attending accredited universities in the US or Japan. Graduating high school and post-secondary students from Hawai‘i Island are eligible. Preference is given to students from families who are members of the association, JCAH said in a press release.

Interested applicants may find additional information, as well as the application forms, at the JCAH website. The deadline to submit applications and supporting documents is May 29, 2020.