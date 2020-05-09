Hawai‘i Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases

By Big Island Now
May 9, 2020, 12:11 PM HST (Updated May 9, 2020, 12:11 PM)
×

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the statewide total to 631.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows.

  • Honolulu: 407
  • Maui: 117
  • Hawai‘i: 75
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

To date, 81 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. As of noon Saturday, 551 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments