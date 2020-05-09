Hawai‘i Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases

Hawai‘i Department of Health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the statewide total to 631.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows.

Honolulu: 407

Maui: 117

Hawai‘i: 75

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

To date, 81 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. As of noon Saturday, 551 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.