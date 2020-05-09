Hawai‘i Reports 3 New Coronavirus Cases

Hawai‘i Reports 3 New Coronavirus CasesMay 9, 2020, 12:11 PM HST (Updated May 9, 2020, 12:11 PM)
‹
›×
Hawai‘i Department of Health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the statewide total to 631.
The county-by-county breakdown is as follows.
- Honolulu: 407
- Maui: 117
- Hawai‘i: 75
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11
To date, 81 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 people have died. As of noon Saturday, 551 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.