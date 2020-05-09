Big Island Weekly Road Closures: May 9-15

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced a list of road and lane closures for May 9-15. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH HILO

Shoulder closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16, between Old Mamalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

Right lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 9 and 12.5, on Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder construction.

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoali‘i Stream Bridge, on Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HONOKA‘A

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 45, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 99.5, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 101 and 105, Ke Alanui O Aoi and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

HILO

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Kea‘au Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 49 and 52, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Closure of a single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19.3, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).