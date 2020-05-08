Weekend Lane Closures, May 8 to May 10

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH HILO: Shoulder closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16, between Old Māmalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscaping work.

HONOKA‘A: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 43 and 45, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 99.5, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA (24-Hour Work): Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 101 and 105, Ke Alanui O Aoi and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO: Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 7, Lama Street and Kea‘au Loop, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscaping maintenance.

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 49 and 52, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

KOHALA: Closure of a single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19.3, on Saturday, May 9, through Friday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).