Puna Water Conservation Notice Canceled

The water conservation notice for all Kalapana customers is canceled, effective immediately. Normal water-use may resume, according to Hawaii County’s Department of Water Supply.

DWS reminds everyone that safe drinking water is a finite resource that should be used efficiently and wisely.

To learn more about conservation practices, visit www.hawaiidws.org. For more information, call 808-961-8050 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 to report after-hour emergencies or email: [email protected]