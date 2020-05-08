Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Teen

Authorities seek the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy, who was reported missing.

Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on April 6. He is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall, 115

SPONSORED VIDEO

pounds, with short brown hair, fair complexion and brown eyes.

Kaiea was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt with a white “Las Vegas” logo and brown shoes. He was carrying a black backpack and a floral-print multi-colored backpack.

Hawai‘i Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Kaiea Fleming-White to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected]