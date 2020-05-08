Kea‘au Fire Station to Temporarily Shut Down for Repairs

By Big Island Now
May 8, 2020, 11:00 AM HST (Updated May 8, 2020, 9:11 AM)
×

Repairs to the Kea‘au Fire Station will force the facility to temporarily shut down starting this afternoon.

The station, located at 16-0579 Old Volcano Road, will close its doors at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officials say 24-7 emergency services will be maintained during the repair period. All emergency apparatus, equipment and personnel will be relocated to a nearby residential area, located at 17–556 Puko Street in Kea’au, with full emergency response capabilities.

The public is advised to call 911 if they have an emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments