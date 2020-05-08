Kea‘au Fire Station to Temporarily Shut Down for Repairs

Repairs to the Kea‘au Fire Station will force the facility to temporarily shut down starting this afternoon.

The station, located at 16-0579 Old Volcano Road, will close its doors at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say 24-7 emergency services will be maintained during the repair period. All emergency apparatus, equipment and personnel will be relocated to a nearby residential area, located at 17–556 Puko Street in Kea’au, with full emergency response capabilities.

The public is advised to call 911 if they have an emergency.