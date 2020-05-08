HPD Warns About Internet Scams Involving Political Candidate Websites

Hawaiʻi Police Department is warning the public about possible internet scams involving political candidate websites.

In a recent case reported to police, the suspect(s) created a fake social media account for a local political candidate, very similar to the candidate’s actual social media account. The suspect(s) transferred images from the actual account to the fake account and were also able to gain access to the candidate’s followers. The suspect(s) then began soliciting money under the guise of the candidate’s campaign.

The public is reminded to never provide any personal information over the phone or online to anyone whose identity they have not confirmed.

Anyone who believes they’ve been contacted by a person, either by phone or online, involved in a scam, call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 to report the activity.