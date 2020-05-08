HPD Asks For Help to Identify Suspect in Terroristic Threatening Case

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an ongoing terroristic threatening investigation stemming from an incident in Honoka‘a on April 30.

At 4:30 p.m. that day, police responded to the Waipio Valley ranger station, where a 32-year-old female stated that while running on the Muliwai Trail on Waimanu Valley Ridge, a male party jumped out from behind of a tree, holding a knife with a 4-6 inch blade, with paracord wrapped around the handle. The male party then reached out as if to grab her, attempting to block her path. The female ran around and out of the male’s reach and continued running down the trail.

The male party is described as being approximately 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, 185 to 200 pounds, having short black hair, a beard and mustache, and hairy arms. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and combat style boots.

Police are releasing a composite drawing and ask that anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any information about this incident to contact Officer Ellsworth Fontes at 808-775-7533; or via email at [email protected] gov.

They may also contact Sergeant Dean Uyetake at [email protected] or call the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.