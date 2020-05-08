Hilo Traffic Stop Leads to Firearms, Drugs Arrest

A traffic stop in Hilo led to the arrest of a Pepe‘ekeo man, who was later charged with drug and firearms offenses.

The incident occurred on May 6 shortly after 3:30 p.m. while South Hilo patrol officers were conducting beat checks at Malama Park on Mamaki Street. As officers entered the parking lot, a dark-colored sedan with dark tint began to leave the area. Officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.

When officers contacted the driver, later identified as Glen D. Phillips-Panui, he appeared to be fidgeting and attempting to conceal something near his legs.

“Officers then observed a pistol affixed below the steering column area,” according the Hawai‘i Police Department. “Phillips-Panui was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested for Place to Keep Pistol. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the South Hilo Police station.”

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section found an unregistered loaded 9MM pistol, 9MM ammunition, approximately 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, a minute amount of marijuana, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Phillips-Panui was charged with Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on Highway, two counts of Place to Keep Ammunition, and third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug. His bail was set at $13,000.

During Phillips-Panui’s initial court appearance on Friday, District Court Judge M. Kanani Laubach denied the defense’s motion for supervised released and increased bail to $14,000. The 33-year-old is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 12.