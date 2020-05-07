COVID-19 Popup Clinic Set Up at Waimea District Park

COVID-19 screening and testing clinic is open at Waimea District Park today, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Premier Medical Group, with the support of Hawai’i County, Hope Services and Hawai’i National Guard, is hosting the free drive-through clinic.

All individuals will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, call Hawai’i County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.