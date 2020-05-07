County to Open Three Greenwaste Sites on Limited Basis

After widespread calls to reopen its greenwaste services, Hawai‘i County is making such disposal available at three sites islandwide. Each site will be available three days per week.

Big Island residents, though not businesses, will be allowed to dispose of their greenwaste at the following locations and on the following days, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Saturday, May 9:

Pāhoa Transfer Station: Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays

Ke’ei Transfer Station: Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Waimea Transfer Station: Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays

SPONSORED VIDEO

Greenwaste service limits are a maximum of one residential load per day and five cubic yards per load. The county described five cubic yards as the equivalent of a full-sized pickup truck with an eight-foot bed filled up to the cab.

Users must keep a six-foot or greater social distance from each other and facility employees. If a six-foot social distance cannot be maintained, all users must wear a cloth face covering. Anyone with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will be restricted from using the services at these facilities.