Police Charge Woman With Burglary, Drug Offenses

Hawai‘i Island police took a female suspect into custody in the course of a burglary investigation in Kamuela.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 5, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to the 65-1200 block of Lindsey Road in Kamuela after receiving a report that an individual unknown to the reporting party was located unlawfully within a building on the property.

Upon arrival, officers located 43-year-old Tesha Hall, of Kamuela, who was attempting to leave the area. She was subsequently taken into custody, and a search as part of her arrest led to the recovery of property belonging to the victim, as well drug paraphernalia commonly used to ingest illicit narcotics, police said in a press release.

On Tuesday afternoon, after conferring with the Prosecutor’s Office, officers charged Hall with one count each of Burglary in the Second Degree, Promoting Detrimental Drugs in the Third Degree, Criminal Tampering, Theft in the Fourth Degree and Prohibited Acts – Emergency Management.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Her bail has been set at $29,000. Hall remains in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending her initial court appearance tomorrow morning at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Cory Gray at (808) 887-3080 or the non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.