Lane Closure Due to Pothole Repair

Lane Closure Due to Pothole RepairMay 6, 2020, 9:00 AM HST
One lane is closed on Highway 11 in Ka‘ū as crews repair a pothole.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation, State Highways Division will shut down the Hilo-bound lane near mile marker 29 to fix the hole.
One lane will be open, where State Highway personnel will alternate traffic through the area. Motorists should expect delays.
Hawaii Island #hitraffic – Closing one lane on Highway 11 before mile marker 29 (Kau area) to investigate and repair hole in pavement.
Posted by Hawaii Department of Transportation on Tuesday, May 5, 2020