Hawai‘i to Reopen Select Parks for Limited Use

Some state parks are now available for limited use.

The DLNR Division of State Parks is re-opening select parks and monuments across the state with an emphasis on social distancing and exercise. There are continued restrictions on gatherings of any sort.

The announcement is in line with Governor Ige’s emergency rules, as well as advice from the Hawai‘i Department of Health, according to a DLNR press release.

“In general, it’s a good idea to help with people’s mental well-being,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “The fact that these are outdoor/open-air spaces with good ventilation means any risk of transmission will be greatly decreased.”

“That said, a few of these do have lookout points or are trails that may not be wide enough at some points to accommodate (a) six foot distance, so it will be important to remind people to keep moving and not congregate — i.e., as long as people are moving past each other, even if they’re within six feet of each other and not wearing a mask, we wouldn’t categorize those persons as anything but low risk at most and likely no risk,” she continued.

“It is critical that people honor this intent and follow all social distancing practices and park area closures to eliminate gathering,” said Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks Administrator. “State Parks strongly encourages residents stay within their own ahupua‘a and neighborhoods rather than traveling across an island to another community’s remote State Park. Revenue losses require that certain gates remain closed. Inappropriate behavior and changing public health circumstances may require that certain parks be closed again, such as what has recently occurred at some parks on the mainland.”

Check out the latest on open and closed State Parks at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/.

HAWAI’I ISLAND

CLOSED

ʻAkaka Falls State Park

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park

Kohala Historic Sites State Monument

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Wailoa River State Recreation Area (closed for construction)

Wailuku River State Park

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day-use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kīholo State Park Reserve

Lava Tree State Monument

Kalopā State Recreation Area (hiking/equestrian trail access)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day-use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)