ATV Operator Dies in Construction Site Collision

A fatality occurred Monday at a construction site on the Big Island.

Hawaiʻi Island Police reported that Monday, May 4, at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to an industrial construction site at Kaupulehu, which is close to Hualalai.

Upon arrival, it was reported that an unnamed person driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) drove in front of an excavator on the construction site in an attempt to get the operator’s attention. The action subsequently resulted in a collision between the excavator and the ATV.

As a result, the ATV operator suffered fatal injuries before Hawai‘i Fire Department medics arrived on the scene, according to an HPD press release.

The case is still under investigation. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. An autopsy has been requested.