HPD Looking for Missing Waikoloa Teenager

Hawai‘i Island Police are requesting public assistance in locating a missing Waikoloa teenager.

Alexander Weber, 13, has been reported missing. He was last seen on Tuesday, May 5 at his residence in Waikoloa.

He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing between 120 and 125 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Weber was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and black and white shoes with a black sweater wrapped around his waist.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Officer Cory Gray of the Hawaiʻi Police Department at the South Kohala Police Station at 808-887-3080 or on the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.