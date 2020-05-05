HPD Arrests 11 for DUI Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 11 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of April 27 through May 3, 2020. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 301 DUI arrests compared with 386 during the same period last year a decrease of 22%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 1 1 South Hilo 2 82 Puna 3 64 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 4 119 South Kohala 0 19 North Kohala 1 8 Island Total 11 301

There have been 280 major accidents so far this year compared with 329 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.9%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.