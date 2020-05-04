Hawai‘i County Seeks Members for Redistricting Commission

Once every decade, Hawai‘i County reestablishes its Council districts.

The county is currently seeking to fill vacancies on its Redistricting Commission, which will be tasked with filing a new plan by the end of next year.

The term of the 2021 Redistricting Commission, according to the County Charter, is July 1, 2020, until such time as the redistricting plan is filed. It shall be filed no later than December 31, 2021, based on the Charter document.

One resident from each of the County’s nine Council districts is needed to fill the Commission vacancies. The commission needs to be appointed and confirmed by July 1, 2020.

For all Boards and Commissions, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants. Application forms are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of-the-mayor.

For further information, contact Executive Assistant to the Mayor Rose Bautista at 808-961-8211 or by email at [email protected].