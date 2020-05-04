DWS Issues South Kona Water Conservation Request

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply is asking all South Kona customers to begin water conservation processes immediately.

The department’s water use restriction in South Kona resulted from “unexpected equipment malfunctions” and will remain in place until further notice, the department said in a press release.

DWS didn’t specify what the malfunctions were, but the department has had issues with deepwell maintenance in several water systems across the Big Island since late 2016, which has resulted previously in long periods of mandatory water conservation orders — specifically in North Kona.

South Kona customers at higher elevations may experience low to no water pressure due to the equipment malfunctions, DWS continued in its press release. Water spigots are located at Yano Hall, Honaunau Rodeo grounds and the Ho‘okena junction for the public’s use.

Crews are currently working to fix the equipment, the department said.

Watering of lawns, irrigation of ground cover, washing of vehicles and other unnecessary water uses should be stopped immediately.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-322-0600 during normal business hours. Call 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies. Emails can be sent to [email protected].