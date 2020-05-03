Transfer Station Closures Through May

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division is continuing to suspend the following programs and services until May 31, 2020, or until further notice:

HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers: Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/hi5/ for a list of locations and hours for other HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers.

Reuse Centers: Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/reuse-2/ for a list of other reuse centers.

Greenwaste Collection: Suspended at Kealakehe, Ke‘ei, Pāhoa, Kea‘au, Volcano, and Waimea Transfer Stations, but continues to be offered at:

Hilo: East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily (7 days a week) Waikoloa: West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday

Scrap Metal and White Goods Collections: Suspended at the Hilo, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Volcano, Wai‘ōhinu, Pāhala, Ke‘ei, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honoka‘a and Laupāhoehoe Transfer Stations. Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/scrap-metal/ for a list of other metal recyclers.

Residents are encouraged to use the other service providers or hold onto their items until collection at transfer stations resume.