Transfer Station Closures Through May

By Big Island Now
May 3, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated May 3, 2020, 1:56 AM)
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division is continuing to suspend the following programs and services until May 31, 2020, or until further notice:

  1. Hilo: East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily (7 days a week)
  2. Waikoloa: West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility, 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday thru Saturday
  • Scrap Metal and White Goods Collections: Suspended at the Hilo, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Volcano, Wai‘ōhinu, Pāhala, Ke‘ei, Kealakehe, Puakō, Waimea, Hāwī, Honoka‘a and Laupāhoehoe Transfer Stations. Visit https://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/scrap-metal/ for a list of other metal recyclers.

Residents are encouraged to use the other service providers or hold onto their items until collection at transfer stations resume.

