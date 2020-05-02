Kona Court Self-Help Center to Offer Legal Guidance Free

The Kona Court Self-Help Center will provide legal help to the West Hawai‘i community on a pilot basis on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteer attorneys from the West Hawai‘i Bar Association will provide limited legal information by telephone in areas such as landlord-tenant, family and other district court matters. Call 808-437-7557 to reach out. Your call will be answered by an AmeriCorps Advocate who will connect you with the attorney.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Opened in 2013, the Kona Court Self-Help Center is a collaborative effort of the Judiciary, the Hawai‘i Access to Justice Commission, the Hawai‘i State Bar Association, the West Hawai‘i Bar Association, AmeriCorps and the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i to increase access to justice for self-represented litigants.

Established in 1950 with 10 offices statewide, the Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i is a nonprofit, public interest law firm dedicated to increasing access to justice for the state’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged people.