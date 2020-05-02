HDOT Updates IDs, Safey Checks and Registrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

HDOT Updates IDs, Safey Checks and Registrations Amid COVID-19 PandemicMay 2, 2020, 11:17 AM HST (Updated May 2, 2020, 11:17 AM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has issued the following updates on identification credentials, periodic motor vehicle Inspections (PMVI or safety checks) and motor vehicle registrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Identification Credentials (Driver’s Licenses, State Identification Cards)
- Driver’s licenses, instruction permits and state identification cards that expire between March 15 and May 31, 2020, are granted a 90-day waiver. All state-issued credentials expiring during this date range will be considered valid for an additional 90-days from the end of Governor Ige’s 6th supplementary emergency proclamation on May 31, 2020. This extension is to provide enough time for the public to obtain or renew credentials once face-to-face government services are reopened.
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders with a CDL that expired between March 16, 2020, thru May 31, 2020, are allowed an extension of up to 90-days, but the 90 days cannot go past June 30, 2020. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has set June 30, 2020, as the last date that an extension may be granted. Review HDOT’s frequently asked questions section at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/faq/covid-19-cdl-faqs/.
- As previously announced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), expired driver’s licenses or state IDs that expired on or after March 1 can be used at TSA checkpoints. HDOT has also sent a memorandum to the county police departments informing them of the previous expiration extension and will update this memo to minimize potential misunderstandings.
Safety Checks (PMVI)
- Safety check certificates and stickers expiring on or before May 31, 2020, will remain valid until August 31, 2020. All other safety checks that expire in 2020 will be valid for an additional three months after the 2020 expiration date. Review HDOT’s frequently asked questions section https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/faq/covid-19-safety-check-faqs/.
- After careful consideration and discussion with Governor Ige and the counties, HDOT is extending the safety check waiver to minimize unnecessary face-to-face interactions and to provide enough time for PMVI stations, counties and the public to conduct and process safety checks once the stay-at-home order ends. HDOT supports the continued opening of stations for vehicle maintenance and repair, as these actions are critical to keep essential travel moving.
- The safety check extension does not impact the validity of the motor vehicle registration. The motor vehicle registration must still be unexpired to be valid.
Motor Vehicle Registrations
- County of Hawai‘i – Offers renewals by mail, kiosks and online.
- Motor vehicle registration fees and any applicable penalty fees for late registration have not changed. These funds are necessary to meet the local share of upcoming stimulus projects for road construction and maintenance.
- Drivers with expired registration tags may be ticketed by law enforcement.