Big Island Road and Lane Closures: May 2-8

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for May 2-8. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16, between Old Māmalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Right lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 9 and 12.5, on Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder construction.

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoali‘i Stream Bridge, on Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA – (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 113 and 122, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 101 and 106, Ke Ala Nui O Aoi and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 4 and 8, Lama Street and Ke‘eau 9 1/2 mile camp, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 39 and 45, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HONOKA‘A

Closure of single lane at a time on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 9, Mauka Cane Haul Road and Mud Lane, on Saturday, May 2 through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for landscaping work.

KOHALA

Closure of a single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 19, on Saturday, May 2, through Friday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).