Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teenaged Girl

Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenaged girl, who was reported missing.

Janerine Kaspar, 16, was last seen in the Kurtistown area on April 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with curly black hair, medium complexion and brown eyes. Janerine also wears plastic-framed glasses.

The teen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt. Janerine frequents the Lanakila housing area in Hilo.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Janerine Kaspar to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected]gov.