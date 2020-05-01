One New Coronavirus Case Reported Statewide

Hawai‘i Department of Health reports only one new COVID-19 case in the state, bringing the overall total to 619.

The one emerging case was reported in Honolulu County. Hawai‘i County remains at 73 cases with 60 individuals now recovered and released from isolation.

There were 14 flights that landed at airports throughout the state. Two of those flights were at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, where 12 visitors and 12 returning residents disembarked.

Gov. David Ige is now looking at ways to reopen Hawai‘i’s economy in phases.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced today that it distributed $87,521,534 in unemployment insurance benefits over the past week — $47,317,800 of that total represents the $600 plus up made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27, 2020.

“The department was again able to deliver a record level of benefits in a week and for that I am tremendously grateful for our workers,” said Scott T. Murakami, DLIR Director. “We know that there are still many in our community who are suffering, and we are resolute in providing a greater level of relief as soon as possible.”