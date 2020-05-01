Honeymooners Violate 14-Day Quarantine

A California couple were taken into custody by special agents from the Department of the Attorney General after violating Hawai‘i’s mandatory 14-day quarantine, which was put in place in March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to state officials, Borice Leouskiy, 20, and 26-year-old Yuliia Andreichenko of Citrus Heights, Calif., came to Hawai‘i on their honeymoon. Both were raised in the Ukraine and Andreichenko is a Ukranian National, while Leouskiy is a U.S. citizen.

On April 29, the couple arrived at a Waikiki-area hotel after 10 p.m. At that point, the front desk manager read them the requirements of the self-quarantine order.

“They reportedly said this contradicted what airport screeners told them,” according to a press release from the Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Taskforce. “They also indicated they planned to visit friends and go to parks and beaches and claimed airport screeners told them that was okay.”

The hotel manager reiterated the rules and said “the couple scoffed” at him again and then left the hotel. The couple returned to the hotel after midnight with a pizza and told the manager they were allowed to be outside and to buy food. They checked in and refused to sign the required quarantine acknowledgement.

On Thursday morning, the hotel’s general manager was informed Leouskiy and Andreichenko had again left their room. When they came back, they were told again, they were in violation and again said their activities were permitted. AG Special Investigators were notified and arrested the couple. They are being charged under Hawai‘i Revised Statutes for unsworn falsification to authority and violation of the 14-day quarantine.

“We appreciate the vigilance and cooperation of the hotel staff, and staff at other hotels, in helping maintain the health and safety of visitors and residents,” stated Attorney General Clare Connors. “It is important that everyone flying into Hawai‘i at this time, abide by our mandatory rules. Law enforcement, in partnership with other state and county agencies and the travel industry are continuing to monitor compliance with the mandatory self-quarantine rule.”