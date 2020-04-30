Two COVID-19 Pop-Up Clinics Scheduled This Weekend

Two COVID-19 drive-through testing and screening clinics are scheduled to take place in Honoka‘a as well as Kapa‘au.

The first clinic will be held on May 1 at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex lower entrance. Another clinic will take place on May 2 at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au.

The events are hosted by Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, Hope Services and the Hawaii National Guard. The Honokaa clinic starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. The Kapa‘au clinic starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

Those interested in being screened in Honoka‘a on Friday can access the clinic through Akia Street. While the clinics are free, officials remind the public that individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing. The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, call Hawaii County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.