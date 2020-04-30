RIMPAC 2020 Postponed

RIMPAC 2020 has been postponed to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by the United States Navy, the 27th Rim of the Pacific event will take place Aug. 17-31. The biennial maritime exercise will be an at-sea-only event. The RIMPAC theme this year is “Capable, Adaptive, Partners.”

RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise that is designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever that our maritime forces work together to protect vital shipping lanes and ensure freedom of navigation through international waters,” said Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino. “And we will operate safely, using prudent mitigation measures.”

Hawai‘i’s leaders applaud the Navy’s efforts in postponing the international event.

“This is the right decision for the health and safety of Hawai‘i’s residents, our armed forces, and our allies. I thank Commander Davidson and Commander Aquilino for working with our state to find a solution that keeps people safe and maintains our military readiness,” stated Sen. Brian Schatz.

Gov. David Ige was also pleased with the Navy’s decision to postpone the event as well as keeping all exercises at sea in an effort to keep Hawai‘i safe amid the pandemic.

“I’m working closely with Adm. Davidson to monitor the situation. If conditions change later this summer, we will reassess and respond appropriately,” Ige added.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, there will be no scheduled social events ashore. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will be accessible for logistics support, with a minimal footprint of staff ashore for command and control, logistics, and other support functions.

This year’s exercise will include multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime intercept operations, and live-fire training events, among other cooperative training opportunities. Continued planning will remain flexible as Navy leaders monitor and assess evolving circumstances.