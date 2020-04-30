NWS Issues Wind Advisory for Waikoloa

By Big Island Now
April 30, 2020, 9:29 AM HST (Updated April 30, 2020, 9:29 AM)
×

8:55 AM HST Thursday April 30, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Kohala and Waikoloa, as well as portions of Maui County.

WHAT: Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution. Due to the potential impacts of high wind, take the time to safely tie down loose objects or move them indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments