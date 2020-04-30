NWS Issues Wind Advisory for Waikoloa

8:55 AM HST Thursday April 30, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Kohala and Waikoloa, as well as portions of Maui County.

WHAT: Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

WHERE: Portions of Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui and the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution. Due to the potential impacts of high wind, take the time to safely tie down loose objects or move them indoors.