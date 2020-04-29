Police Arrest Nine for DUI Over the Last Week

By Big Island Now
April 29, 2020, 6:30 AM HST (Updated April 28, 2020, 5:44 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested nine motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of April 20 through April 26, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 290 DUI arrests compared with 362 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.9%

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo00
South Hilo380
Puna261
Ka’u04
Kona2115
South Kohala119
North Kohala17
Island Total9290
There have been 263 major accidents so far this year compared with 316 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.8%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

 DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

