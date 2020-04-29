Police Arrest Nine for DUI Over the Last Week

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested nine motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of April 20 through April 26, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 290 DUI arrests compared with 362 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.9%

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 3 80 Puna 2 61 Ka’u 0 4 Kona 2 115 South Kohala 1 19 North Kohala 1 7 Island Total 9 290

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 263 major accidents so far this year compared with 316 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.8%.

To date, there have been eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities compared with six fatal crashes resulting in six fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 33.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.