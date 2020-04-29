Man Charged With Murder in South Kona

A man has been arrested following a shooting in South Kona that left another person dead.

At 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, Kona patrol officers responded to a reported shooting that had just occurred in the 83-5000 block of Middle Ke‘ei Road in Captain Cook.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old male party with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The injured male party was later pronounced dead at the Kona Community Hospital. His name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next-of-kin. An autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

James Bonham, 66, of Captain Cook, was arrested at the scene on the count of murder in the second-degree as detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Detective Aron Tomota at 808-326-4646 ext. 262.

An email can also be sent to [email protected].