HPD Seeks Missing Teenager

Hawaiʻi County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who has been reported missing.

Shayla Smith-Akiona, 14, was last seen in the Puainako area of Kinoʻole Street on April 7 at approximately 1 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black hair, a light complexion and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, a black T-shirt with “Nike Air” printed in pink, and a black and purple backpack.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Smith-Akiona to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or email at [email protected].