Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Hawai‘i reported four new cases of coronavirus overnight, raising the statewide total to 613.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 399

Maui: 115

Hawai‘i: 70

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 8

As of Wednesday at noon, 69 people were hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, and 516 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Sixteen people had died.

No new cases have been reported on the Big Island in three days.