Hawai‘i Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

By Big Island Now
April 29, 2020, 12:06 PM HST (Updated April 29, 2020, 12:06 PM)
Hawai‘i reported four new cases of coronavirus overnight, raising the statewide total to 613.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 399
  • Maui: 115
  • Hawai‘i: 70
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 8
As of Wednesday at noon, 69 people were hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, and 516 people had been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Sixteen people had died.

No new cases have been reported on the Big Island in three days.

