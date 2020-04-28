Hawai‘i Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

Hawai‘i reported two new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 609.

The county-by-county case breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 396

Maui: 115

Hawai‘i: 70

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 7

Currently, 69 people are hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, and 16 have died. The state has reported 11 of those deaths on O‘ahu and five on Maui.

A total of 505 patients have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. There were 88 active cases in the state as of noon Tuesday, according to numbers provided by the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense continues to report 69 cases on the Big Island, rather than the tally of 70 the state is promoting. The source of the discrepancy in the figures remains unclear, but neither entity has reported a new case on the Big Island over the last two days.

Of the Big Island’s 70 coronavirus cases, 51 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Only one patient has required hospitalization.