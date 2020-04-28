COVID-19 Testing Scheduled in Na‘alehu Wednesday

A drive-through screening and testing clinic will be offered for one day this week at the Na‘alehu Community Center. It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Premier Medical Group, with the support of the County of Hawai‘i, Bay Clinic and Hope Services, is sponsoring the testing. Access is through Na‘alehu Spur Road.

This free clinic is open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing.

The screening criteria will be based on the guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force.

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show a photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, call Hawai‘i County Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.