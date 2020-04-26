Hawai‘i Reports Two COVID-19 Cases Overnight, Keeping With Single-Digit Trend

Hawai‘i reported two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the statewide total to 606.

The two new cases include one on O‘ahu and one on the Big Island. The state Department of Health did not specify if the Big Island case was connected to the Kailua-Kona McDonald’s cluster.

The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:

Honolulu: 396

Maui: 112

Hawai‘i: 70

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 7

There are currently 68 people hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 488 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Fourteen deaths have been reported statewide as of noon Sunday.

Of the 70 reported cases on the Big Island, 49 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Twenty remain in quarantine at home, while one person has been hospitalized at Kona Community Hospital. That patient’s current conditions is unknown but was listed as stable on Thursday, April 23, one day after he or she was admitted.