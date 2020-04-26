Food Drop and Food Drive Info for North Hawai‘i

The May food drop for Waimea has changed.

Formerly scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, it is now set for Thursday, May 7, from 10 am to noon. It has also relocated from Church Row Park to the new Waimea District Park. It’s okay to come early.

The Food Basket’s food drops are a healthy box of groceries including fresh local produce.

The state Department of Education’s Grab & Go meals schedule now includes Waikoloa Elementary & Intermediate School, Kealakehe Intermediate and Kalanianaole Elementary & Intermediate in Papaikou, which all start distributing on Monday, April 27. As of that date, there will be a total of 17 HIDOE Grab & Go sites on the Big Island.

These meals are free for all those 18-years-old and under, no matter where they attend school. Youth must still be in the car, though there may be walk-in exceptions. Remember to wear a mask.

Grab & Go lunches and snacks (no breakfast) are also available at Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Additional grocery or meal distribution days/times each week in North Hawai’i are as follows.

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Annunciation Catholic Church Food Pantry. Free groceries to-go, located at 65-1235 Kawaihae Road/Waimea.

Tuesdays: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Free drive-thru community meal @ St. Columba, located at 43-1425 Hauola Road, below Pa’auilo School.

Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. – Free takeout and groceries from Kokua Christian Ministries (Imiola, New Hope & Mana Christian ‘Ohana) behind Imiola Church Row/Waimea.

Thursdays: 4:30-6 – Free drive-thru Community Meal @ St. James, located at 65-1237 Kawaihae Road/Waimea.

Fridays: 4-5:30 – Honoka’a Hongwanji Drive-Thru Takeout, located at 45-5016 Lehua Street/Honokaʻa.

Anyone interested in joining a volunteer hui that’s making fabric masks for the Big Island, visit the Vibrant Hawaii website or email one of the following:

Waimea: Nancy Carr-Smith – [email protected] or Amy Seeley – [email protected].

ConnectAloha2020 w/ Ko Education Center in Honoka’a: Jeannette Soon-Ludes at [email protected].