County Extends Validity of Rideshare Coupons

Hawai‘i County has extended the validity of rideshare taxi coupons set to expire on April 30.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county said many rideshare users have been unable to use the taxi coupons within the timeframe allowed. Because of this, the Hawai‘i County Mass Transit Agency has chosen to extend the expiration date to May 31, 2020. The Mass Transit Agency has notified the participating taxi companies of this extension.

Do not alter the expiration dates on the coupons. It’s unnecessary and they will not be accepted as a result.

For further information, call Mass Transit at 808-961-8744.