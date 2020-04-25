New Hawai‘i Coronavirus Cases Remain Low

The Department of Health reported three new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 604.

County-by-county numbers are as follows:

Honolulu: 395

Maui: 112

Hawai‘i: 69

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 7

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 482 are considered recovered and have been released from isolation. Fourteen people have died across islands as a result of infection.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Saturday morning reported 68 cases of coronavirus, one fewer than the state tally. Of those 68, 40 are considered recovered while 27 are in quarantine at home. One patient is hospitalized at Kona Community Hospital. As of Thursday, that person was listed in stable condition.