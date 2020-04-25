COVID-19 Screening, Testing to Take Place in North Kohala

Premier Medical Group Hawai‘i will be hosting a COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing in North Kohala today.

The popup clinic will be held at Kamehameha Park in Kapa‘au from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. The screening and testing service is supported by Hawai‘i County and Hope Services.

The clinic is free to the public; however, individuals must first undergo a screening to determine if they meet the criteria to be tested. Clinic physicians on site will make the determination regarding testing.

The screening criteria will be based on guidance of the CDC and the State’s COVID-19 Response Task Force. Essential workers, including those are asymptomatic, are encouraged to be screened.

SPONSORED VIDEO

People who visit the screening clinic will be asked to show photo ID. Additionally, people are requested to bring their own pen, and any health insurance cards they have, although insurance is not required.

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.