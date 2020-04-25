Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: April 25-May 1

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced its weekly lane closures for April 25 to May 1. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16, between Old Māmalahoa Highway and Leopolino Road, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Right lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in the westbound direction between mile markers 9 and 12.5, on Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for shoulder construction.

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoali‘i Stream Bridge, on Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA (24-Hour Work)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 113 and 122, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 103 and 109, Ki‘ilae Road and Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between mile markers 3 and 6, Palai Street and Kipimana Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 60 and 67, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, April 27, through Friday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Shoulder closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 16, on Saturday, April 25, through Friday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.