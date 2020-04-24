State Continues Efforts to Paid Out Unemployment Benefits

More $68 million in unemployment benefits has been distributed to Hawai‘i residents over the past week.

On Friday, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) reported that $44,848,600 of the benefits paid out presents the $600 plus up made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The department was able to deliver a record level of benefits in a week and for that I am tremendously grateful for our workers,” said Scott T. Murakami, DLIR Director. “We know that there are still many in our community who are suffering and with the help of our sister departments, the Legislature, private sector partners and non-profits, we are resolute in providing a greater level of relief as soon as possible.”

Hawai‘i is among the states with the highest unemployment rates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.