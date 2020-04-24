South Kohala Brush Fire Grows to 400 Acres

A brush fire in South Kohala has grown to 400 acres.

On Thursday morning, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency initially reported the blaze was burning in North Kohala. However, Hawai‘i Fire Department reports the fire is located in South Kohala.

Late Thursday night, Hawai‘i Fire Department reported the blaze, located by Halekai Place and the Kohala By the Sea Subdivision, was 60% contained. As of 11:20 p.m. Thursday, no structures were involved.

The flames were ignited after arcing electrical wires caught surrounding brush on fire by the 5.5 mile marker on Akoni Pule Highway. HFD received the call at 8:23 a.m. When they arrived on scene, 1/4 to 1/2 acre had been scorched, with winds moving the fire upslope.

“Fire continued to move upslope with unpredictable swirling winds…” HFD states in a press release.

This caused multiple fire fronts that were inaccessible to ground units. Choppers were utilized for water drops and dozers were used to create fire breaks.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.