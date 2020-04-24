Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Teen

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy, who was reported missing.

DJ Hanres was last seen on April 1 at approximately 9 p.m. in the Hawaiian Beaches area. He is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with short brown hair, medium complexion and brown eyes. He may be in the Kona area.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of DJ to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or via email at [email protected]