HPD Outstanding Warrants List: April 24

As of Friday April 24, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Shawnsey Bohol, 27, Hilo

Kaikona K.K. Bohol-Kahakai, 22, Mountain View

David Bolkeim, 41, Ocean View

Collin Boller, 22, Lennox, CA

Amy J. Bond, 45, Mountain View

Lindsey G. Bond, Unknown, Eagle Creek, OR

Trina H. Bondaug, 47, Hilo

Joe Bondrik, 45, Hilo

Vincent D. Booth, 33, Pāhoa

Judith Bordelon, 23, Ocean View

Alexander Borero, 65, Mountain View

Nicholas A. Borgeman, 30, Kodiak, AK

David K. Borges, 46, Kailua-Kona

Angtoliy Yiriy Borisov, 31, Kailua-Kona

Bojelio Borja, 28, Hilo

Rogelio Borje, 28, Hilo

Genevieve I. Borreta, 62, Volcano

Tashia K.P. Borreta, 32, Pāhoa

Ryan Bost, 39, Kailua-Kona

Kevin Boswell, 52, Kailua-Kona

Devin K. Boteilho, 31, Kailua-Kona

Jordan K. Botelho, 25, Hilo

Noah Boushell, 34, Pāhoa

Javer L. Bowden-Kekaualua, 62, Hilo

Moenicka J. Bowen, 24, Waianae, HI

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.