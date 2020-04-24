Federal Funding Coming to Hawai‘i to Support Testing, Contact Tracing

Hawai‘i will receive at least $21.3 million in new federal funding to support the state’s testing capacity for COVID-19 and contact tracing.

Monies will also support the research, development, validation, manufacturing, purchasing, and administration of tests and testing supplies.

“The only way we can begin to reopen our economy is by ramping up testing,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new federal funding will give Hawai‘i additional resources to test more people for COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and help stop the spread in our state.”

Hawai‘i will receive at least $16.3 million specifically for testing through the new $500 billion coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate on Tuesday. The bill is expected to pass the House of Representatives later today.

Today, Hawai‘i is also receiving $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This funding was provided by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law in March.