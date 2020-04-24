DOH Reports 2 More COVID-19-Related Deaths

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll to 14.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports both victims Oahu men over 65 years old.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to the DOH, one of the men had been hospitalized since the beginning of April. He had underlying medical conditions as well as a travel history to Las Vegas in March.

The second victim was recently hospitalized and also had underlying health conditions. His infection was the result of community-associated spread.

“Dawn and I join all of Hawai‘i in expressing our sincere condolences to the family and friends of these. men, ” said Gov. David Ige. “While the death rate from coronavirus in Hawai‘i is among the lowest in the nation, the tragic passing of these men today emphasizes the need for social distancing, staying home when sick, washing hands and other measures to protect everyone and prevent serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.”