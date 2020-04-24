COVID-19 Cases Hits 601 Statewide

Hawai‘i Department of Health reports five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 601. One of the new cases was identified on the Big Island.

Hawai‘i Island now has 69 positive cases. Forty individuals have been released from isolation. Kona Community Hospital reported Thursday the admittance of an adult patient being treated for the virus.

The number of cases per county are:

Honolulu: 339

Kaua‘i: 21

Maui: 113

Hawai‘i: 69

DOH also reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday morning. Overall, 463 people have been released from isolation.

On April 23, 13 flights landed at various airports statewide bringing 83 visitors and 40 intended residents to the islands.

Four visitors arrived at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport. Twelve of the passengers were returning residents and seven of the individuals were intended residents.